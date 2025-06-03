SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
NewsFeaturesTools/MachinesColumnsProducts & DemosResource GuideVideos

Get a Fresh Look with Dura Supreme’s Painted Oak Finishes

Two leading kitchen & bath design trends, painted cabinetry and textured finishes, are influencing interior designs nationwide. Dura Supreme Cabinetry intersects both with its Painted Oak finishes. “With Dura Supreme’s…

Woodshop News Editors

Two leading kitchen & bath design trends, painted cabinetry and textured finishes, are influencing interior designs nationwide. Dura Supreme Cabinetry intersects both with its Painted Oak finishes.

“With Dura Supreme’s Painted Oak finishes you get the clean look of a solid painted surface, color-matched to your heart’s desire, with the natural beauty of wood grain coming through,” Karen Wistrom, Vice President of Marketing for Dura Supreme Cabinetry, said in a statement.

“This gives the cabinetry a fresh look with more dimension and interest than typical painted cabinets.”

Painted Oak finishes are available with all of Dura Supreme’s standard Paint finishes as well as their Personal Paint Match Program finishes and Curated Color Collection finishes.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
Related Stories
WCMA Introduces New Board Members
NewsWCMA Introduces New Board MembersWoodshop News Editors
New Range Hood Option from Castlewood
NewsNew Range Hood Option from CastlewoodWoodshop News Editors
Renewal to Begin at Wharton Esherick Museum
NewsRenewal to Begin at Wharton Esherick MuseumWoodshop News Editors
Biesse Completes the Stone, Glass, Metal Portfolio in U.S. Market
NewsBiesse Completes the Stone, Glass, Metal Portfolio in U.S. MarketWoodshop News Editors
PDS Partners with LevelupSpindles
NewsPDS Partners with LevelupSpindlesWoodshop News Editors
Trade Petitions Filed
NewsTrade Petitions FiledWoodshop News Editors

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

Site MapSubscribeNewsletterGive A GiftCustomer ServiceAdvertiseContact UsLicensing & ReprintsPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;