Get a Fresh Look with Dura Supreme’s Painted Oak Finishes

Two leading kitchen & bath design trends, painted cabinetry and textured finishes, are influencing interior designs nationwide. Dura Supreme Cabinetry intersects both with its Painted Oak finishes.

“With Dura Supreme’s Painted Oak finishes you get the clean look of a solid painted surface, color-matched to your heart’s desire, with the natural beauty of wood grain coming through,” Karen Wistrom, Vice President of Marketing for Dura Supreme Cabinetry, said in a statement.

“This gives the cabinetry a fresh look with more dimension and interest than typical painted cabinets.”