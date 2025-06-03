New Range Hood Option from Castlewood

Castlewood introduces a removable front access option for its best-selling Box Style Wood Range Hood. This upgrade is designed to simplify both installation and ongoing maintenance.

“Our new front access option is seamlessly integrated into the hood's structure, preserving its refined, seamless aesthetic with no visible seams or interruptions to the exterior profile,” the company said in a statement.

“Whether accessing internal components, routing ductwork, or performing service, this intelligently designed feature allows for efficient, tool-friendly entry—reducing time on-site and minimizing disruption during installation or future maintenance.”