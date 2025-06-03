SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
NewsFeaturesTools/MachinesColumnsProducts & DemosResource GuideVideos

New Range Hood Option from Castlewood

Castlewood introduces a removable front access option for its best-selling Box Style Wood Range Hood. This upgrade is designed to simplify both installation and ongoing maintenance. “Our new front access…

Woodshop News Editors

Castlewood introduces a removable front access option for its best-selling Box Style Wood Range Hood. This upgrade is designed to simplify both installation and ongoing maintenance.

“Our new front access option is seamlessly integrated into the hood's structure, preserving its refined, seamless aesthetic with no visible seams or interruptions to the exterior profile,” the company said in a statement.

“Whether accessing internal components, routing ductwork, or performing service, this intelligently designed feature allows for efficient, tool-friendly entry—reducing time on-site and minimizing disruption during installation or future maintenance.”

Learn more at castlewood.com.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
Related Stories
WCMA Introduces New Board Members
NewsWCMA Introduces New Board MembersWoodshop News Editors
Get a Fresh Look with Dura Supreme’s Painted Oak Finishes
NewsGet a Fresh Look with Dura Supreme’s Painted Oak FinishesWoodshop News Editors
Renewal to Begin at Wharton Esherick Museum
NewsRenewal to Begin at Wharton Esherick MuseumWoodshop News Editors
Biesse Completes the Stone, Glass, Metal Portfolio in U.S. Market
NewsBiesse Completes the Stone, Glass, Metal Portfolio in U.S. MarketWoodshop News Editors
PDS Partners with LevelupSpindles
NewsPDS Partners with LevelupSpindlesWoodshop News Editors
Trade Petitions Filed
NewsTrade Petitions FiledWoodshop News Editors

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

Site MapSubscribeNewsletterGive A GiftCustomer ServiceAdvertiseContact UsLicensing & ReprintsPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;