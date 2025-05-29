PDS Partners with LevelupSpindles
Precision Drive Systems (PDS), a single-source provider of spindle solutions in Bessemer, N.C., announces a new partnership with LevelupSpindles.
“Based in Bad Salzuflen, the German company boasts a broad and robust portfolio encompassing drive systems, including spindle repairs, spindle resale, and innovative application-specific new designs,” PDS said in a statement.
"This cooperation elevates PDS's service and application capabilities to a new level. Customers in Germany and across Europe can look forward to a comprehensive top-quality spindle service for most manufacturers, new spindles, innovative spindle designs, and much more. In the case of repair, LevelupSpindles' experts meticulously examine customers' spindles and restore them to peak performance. LevelupSpindles has a network of specialized service technicians who are experts with widely used CNC machine brands (for wood and soft materials) such as Homag, Weeke, and Reichenbacher, as well as (for metalworking) DMG Mori and Mazak. Upon request, they can also handle the removal and installation of spindles and motors directly at the customer's machine. Maintenance contracts for machines are also offered, depending on availability.”
"LevelupSpindles' deep familiarity and experience with PDS, our products and services, as well as their excellent contacts with European customers, make them the ideal partner to consistently pursue our mission — to deliver fast, reliable, and precise solutions," added Robert Turk, President of PDS. "This partnership enables PDS to significantly strengthen our service offering throughout Germany and Europe while ensuring that our customers continue to receive the outstanding support and engineering expertise they have come to expect from us."
Learn more at spindlerepair.com.