PDS Partners with LevelupSpindles

"This cooperation elevates PDS's service and application capabilities to a new level. Customers in Germany and across Europe can look forward to a comprehensive top-quality spindle service for most manufacturers, new spindles, innovative spindle designs, and much more. In the case of repair, LevelupSpindles' experts meticulously examine customers' spindles and restore them to peak performance. LevelupSpindles has a network of specialized service technicians who are experts with widely used CNC machine brands (for wood and soft materials) such as Homag, Weeke, and Reichenbacher, as well as (for metalworking) DMG Mori and Mazak. Upon request, they can also handle the removal and installation of spindles and motors directly at the customer's machine. Maintenance contracts for machines are also offered, depending on availability.”