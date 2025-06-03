SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
WCMA Introduces New Board Members

The Wood Component Manufacturers Association (WCMA) recently welcomed new leadership at its annual Plant Tour & Networking conference in Williamsport, Pa. Jeremy McClain, of Osborne Wood Products, has stepped into…

Woodshop News Editors

The Wood Component Manufacturers Association (WCMA) recently welcomed new leadership at its annual Plant Tour & Networking conference in Williamsport, Pa.

Jeremy McClain, of Osborne Wood Products, has stepped into the role of President, while Matt Yest, of Kendrick Forest Products, transitions from a Director position to Vice President.

Newly elected Directors Christian Atherholt (Lewis Lumber Products) and Mike Mooney (AHC Hardwood Group) will be filling the seats left by outgoing Directors Matt Nicoson (American Millwork) and Yest, who has moved into the Vice President role.

Joining the board as the new Tech Partner Ex-Officio is Tony Sutton (Mereen-Johnson), who will be replacing outgoing Christian Smedberg (WEINIG Holz-Her).

The WCMA extends its gratitude to outgoing WCMA President Phil Menzner (Menzner Hardwoods), outgoing Past President Frank Fitts (Fitts Industries), Director Matt Nicoson, and TechPartner Ex-Officio Christian Smedberg for their dedication and service to the WCMA Board.

Learn more at wcma.com.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
