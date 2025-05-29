SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
Renewal to Begin at Wharton Esherick Museum

Renewal to Begin at Wharton Esherick Museum

The Wharton Esherick Museum (WEM) will open Renewal, its 31st annual juried woodworking exhibition, on June 12 in Malvern, Pa. 

“The event began in 1994 as an opportunity to highlight connections between Esherick’s creative legacy and the work of contemporary makers of all kinds, including professional woodworkers, artists, designers, hobbyists, and craftspeople,” the museum said in a statement.

“For over thirty years, these exhibitions have showcased artworks that reflect a form or theme inspired by Esherick’s creative work or personal narrative.

“This year, WEM invited applicants to think broadly about the idea of renewal, which Esherick took seriously across his career.”

Learn more at whartonesherickmuseum.org.

