Call for Entries: Maine Wood 2026

Woodshop News Editors

If you are a woodworker living in Maine, the Messler Gallery at the Center for Furniture Craftsmanship in Rockport, Maine, invites you to submit work for its juried biennial exhibition, Maine Wood 2026.

“The Messler Gallery has hosted Maine Wood since 2008,” the gallery said in a call for entries. “Maine Wood 2026 marks our 10th biennial exhibition celebrating the breadth of talent and creativity of Maine's furniture makers, turners, sculptors, and carvers.

“Selected work will be exhibited in the Messler Gallery from January to April 2026.”

Entry is free and the deadline is Sept 1, 2025. See the full exhibition guidelines and apply here.

