Biophilic Design in Wood Category Added to Pinnacle Awards

The International Society of Furniture Designers (ISFD) acknowledges that biophilic design is a developing movement in the furniture industry. To support this trend, ISFD is partnering with Real American Hardwood to introduce the Biophilic Design in Wood category award to the 2025 Pinnacle Awards.

This new award invites professional designers to showcase their work, highlighting how they use wood to bring the beauty of nature into interior spaces.

Biophilic design is an evidence-based approach that integrates natural elements, such as hardwood, into built environments to enhance well-being, reduce stress, and foster a deeper connection to nature. It includes products that not only feature natural materials but also adhere to high design standards and reflect the core principles of nature-inspired design, such as natural lighting, organic shapes, and connections to outdoor spaces. These pieces create a visible and physical connection to nature by providing a sense of refuge, awakening curiosity, and inspiring awe. This new Pinnacle Awards category will recognize aesthetically exceptional furnishings that embody these design principles, according to the ISFD.

“I would like to thank our newest sponsor, Real American Hardwood, for helping us to acknowledge our talented furniture designers who are creating masterpieces that showcase this increasingly important design aesthetic,” David Blair, ISFD executive director, said in a statement. “If you’ve ever looked at a piece of wood furniture that has a gorgeous grain pattern, soft edges, and a quality that doesn’t just catch your eye but invites your gaze to linger, your fingers to run along its surface, and that tension in your shoulders to just dissolve, you know exactly what we’re talking about.”