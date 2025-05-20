E-Z LOK Hires New Sales Representative
E-Z LOK, a manufacturer and master distributor of threaded inserts for metal, plastic and wood, has hired a new sales representative firm, NorthStar Sales & Marketing, in Middleburg, Fla.
“Mickey Matheny, the company’s President/Owner, studied Business at Georgia State,” the company said in a statement. “With 50 years of experience in the fastener industry, Matheny’s first job was at Allied International, an importer of fasteners in Rye, New York. For ten years, he served as the company’s Southeastern Sales Manager. The next nine years were spent as the Director of the Mill Division at Heads and Threads International, a global importer and master distributor of industrial fasteners and related products. Matheny has been an independent manufacturing agent for 31 years, establishing NorthStar Sales & Marketing in 2009.
“Covering Alabama, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia, Matheny will sell all of E-Z LOK’s products. His responsibilities include calling on clients in the region and providing training and mutual sales opportunities.”
Learn more at ezlok.com.