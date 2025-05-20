E-Z LOK Hires New Sales Representative

“Mickey Matheny, the company’s President/Owner, studied Business at Georgia State,” the company said in a statement. “With 50 years of experience in the fastener industry, Matheny’s first job was at Allied International, an importer of fasteners in Rye, New York. For ten years, he served as the company’s Southeastern Sales Manager. The next nine years were spent as the Director of the Mill Division at Heads and Threads International, a global importer and master distributor of industrial fasteners and related products. Matheny has been an independent manufacturing agent for 31 years, establishing NorthStar Sales & Marketing in 2009.