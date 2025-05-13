Milwaukee Adds 7-1/4″ Nitrus Saw Blade

Milwaukee Tool introduces the 7-1/4” 24-tooth Nitrus carbide saw blade for framing and demolition applications.

“With Milwaukee’s Nitrus carbide blade, we can offer professionals an unrivaled cutting solution,” Ryan Chaffee, Product Manager at Milwaukee Tool, said in a statement.

“The ability to take this blade from aggressive demolition applications back to clean wood allows professionals to reduce the amount of blade changes and maximize productivity throughout the day.”