Grizzly Launches Four-Sided Planer/Molder

Four independent 4-hp motors power separate cutterheads, simultaneously shaping all sides of workpieces for consistent surface quality. This ensures rapid transformation of raw lumber into finished profiles with remarkable efficiency, the company said.

“After many years of success selling smaller molder/planers, we knew it was time to offer a larger machine for professional woodworking shops. Our focus was on developing a machine that was not only budget friendly but had all the features they needed. The G0984 is that machine.” added Grizzly product manager Pat Raynor.