Grizzly Launches Four-Sided Planer/Molder

Grizzly Industrial introduces a four-sided planer/molder, model G0984, an adaptable machine designed to easily create surfaced-on-four-sides (S4S) lumber and custom molding. Four independent 4-hp motors power separate cutterheads, simultaneously shaping…

Woodshop News Editors

Grizzly Industrial introduces a four-sided planer/molder, model G0984, an adaptable machine designed to easily create surfaced-on-four-sides (S4S) lumber and custom molding.

Four independent 4-hp motors power separate cutterheads, simultaneously shaping all sides of workpieces for consistent surface quality. This ensures rapid transformation of raw lumber into finished profiles with remarkable efficiency, the company said.

“After many years of success selling smaller molder/planers, we knew it was time to offer a larger machine for professional woodworking shops. Our focus was on developing a machine that was not only budget friendly but had all the features they needed. The G0984 is that machine.” added Grizzly product manager Pat Raynor.

Learn more at grizzly.com.

