ACSP Names New Board Members

The Association of Closet & Storage Professionals (ACSP) announces the appointment of six new board members: Richie DeMarco, Janet Stevenson, Lisa Lambert, Erin Bowman, Michael Stewart, and Madeline Giordano.

“Each brings valuable experience, leadership, and insight to support ACSP’s growing community of design professionals, installers, suppliers, and manufacturers,” according to a statement from the trade group.

“As we welcome new leadership, we also extend our sincere gratitude to our outgoing board members: Ariane Brabant, Barry Curewitz, Leland Thomasset, and Wendy Scott. Their dedication and contributions have played a vital role in advancing ACSP’s mission and strengthening the organization’s impact across the industry.”