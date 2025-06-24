More Storage Solutions from Dura Supreme

Dura Supreme Cabinetry presents Larder Storage Centers to make it simple and easy for shops to design, customize, and create the ideal storage center for a homeowner’s daily tasks.

Resting at countertop level, these cabinets are designed as a workspace as well as a storage unit. Each larder cabinet can be customized with a variety of options, including integrated lighting options, pocket doors, and the option to include a Power Station.

“With Dura Supreme’s larder units, even those small appliances can be housed neatly and discreetly behind beautiful cabinetry,” explains Karen Wistrom, Vice President of Marketing for Dura Supreme Cabinetry.

“A Beverage Center Larder Cabinet can be a highly functioning coffee station or house a complete home bar setup, while a Storage Center Larder can be used as a breakfast station to make mornings a breeze, or a Baking Center Larder can be used to keep baking prep and cleanups to a minimum.”