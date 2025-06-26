SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
TaylorCraft Adds New Profiles, Options to 4S Series

The TaylorCraft Cabinet Door Co. has expanded its patent-pending 4S series, with five inside edge profiles, including a refined bead, classic cove, and transitional angle, plus subtle bullnose and square…

Woodshop News Editors

The TaylorCraft Cabinet Door Co. has expanded its patent-pending 4S series, with five inside edge profiles, including a refined bead, classic cove, and transitional angle, plus subtle bullnose and square outside edge options.

New 2" and 2-1/2" profile options are also available in addition to 4S slim 3/4" and 1" Shaker.

“4S door construction features true 3/4" thickness for compatibility with standard hardware, a flat, jointless back for easy finishing and hardware application, and a rigid, unibody panel that is stable, resists movement and doesn't rattle,” the company explained.

"No end grain on outside edges gives these doors a clean, uniform look. 3-D interactive samples and full product details are available online at taylorcraftdoor.com/4S."

