ETT Fine Woods Announced Retirement of Rob “Nobs” Nienaber

Rob “Nobs” Nienaber retired June 31 after 42 years in the lumber business and 34 years with ETT Fine Woods as an essential member of the company’s team.

Hired as a sales executive for Thompson Mahogany to sell imported hardwoods and decking, his role grew throughout his extensive career to include purchasing material direct from sources in Africa. Over the past decade in his role as general manager, he’s been pivotal in sales and production management, as well as helping to successfully transition the location into the combined ETT Fine Woods.

The son of Bob “Nobby” Nienaber, a well- known, liked and respected salesman for Plunkett-Webster Lumber, Rob leaves the same legacy in the lumber business.

“Rob has long been a rock for us. His retirement is well earned, but we will miss him a great deal and his shoes will be tough to fill,” long-time friend and CEO of ETT Fine Woods, Charlie Craig said in a statement.

Three of ETT’s sales team members will be handling customer service and sales for Rob’s customers.