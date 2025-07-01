New Heavy-Duty Wood Lathe from Grizzly

Grizzly Industrial announces the Growl-Tech G0995 24-½” Heavy-Duty Wood Lathe, featuring a wide range of setup options combined with the benefits of smart technology. The powerful lathe is equipped with an ultra-quiet direct-drive motor offering smooth, auto-adjusting variable speed.

“The G0995 is now our premier wood lathe, offering an advanced DVR motor and digital controller. With its many unique features, there is really no other lathe like it on the market today,” says Pat Raynor, product manager for Grizzly Industrial.

The lathe offers versatility to woodworkers with eight programmable speeds and three speed ramp-up modes, a pivoting headstock, and 15” spindle indexing. An 18” cast-iron bed extension provides five convenient mounting locations, and a swing-away bed makes it easy to move the tailstock out of the way during a bowl turning.

Other highlights include an adjustable chuck guard, self-ejecting tailstock with storage, and a foot pedal for hands-free use. Safety features include an adjustable dust hood and a sensor that automatically shuts off and stops the lathe if it detects five minutes of free spin.