Makita Adds ‘World’s Largest Cordless Circular Saw’

Makita U.S.A. introduces the 40-volt XGT 16-5/16" circular saw, model GSH06, for large timber, pressure treated lumber and wood logs.

“The new 40-volt XGT 16-5/16" circular saw is the world’s largest cordless circular saw and gives professional contractors a significant advantage,” said Fernando Serratos, product marketing manager of residential construction at Makita U.S.A.

“Pro users can look to this absolute beast of a circular saw to cut ceiling joists, large posts, rafters, tie beams and so much more.”

The GSH06 can cut 6x material at 90 degrees and 4x material at 45 degrees in a single pass, according to the company.