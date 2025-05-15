Milwaukee Invests in Safety

Each year, more than 150,000 construction workers are injured on the job in the U.S., according to Milwaukee Tool. The manufacturer is taking bold steps to meet that challenge, investing more than $10 million annually in the trades.

“Among other things, this investment is being used to advance safety education, provide hands-on training, and create real-world solutions that reduce risk on the jobsite,” the company said in a statement. “During Construction Safety Week (May 5–9, 2025), that commitment came to life in powerful ways.

“In just five days, 385-plus Milwaukee Tool employees led safety-focused efforts in partnership with jobsites, unions, and training centers across the country. The result: 635-plus safety training sessions conducted; 100,000-plus workers reached through hands-on demonstrations and expert-led instruction, 850-plus hours of training provided throughout the U.S.”

“Our mission is simple: empower the men and women who build our nation with the knowledge and equipment to do their jobs safely,” said Scott Teson, Senior Vice President of Sales for Milwaukee Tool. “During Construction Safety Week and every week, we’re proud to partner with the trades to turn that mission into measurable impact.”