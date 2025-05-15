New Hex Drive Inserts from E-Z LOK

E-Z LOK, a manufacturer and master distributor of threaded inserts for metal, plastic and wood, offers E-Z Hex (Hex Drive) inserts along with drive thread insert kits.

“Generically referred to as Type D (flanged) or Type E (flush) insert nuts, E-Z Hex inserts provide sturdy machine threads in soft woods,” the company explains. “These hex drives are an ideal solution for any application where assembly or disassembly could lead to thread erosion or stripping.

“This threaded insert for wood features broad external threads that provide superior holding power in materials like pine, composition board, MDF and plywood. E-Z Hex internal thread sizes range from #8 to ⅜-16, plus M6 and M8. Die-cast from a durable zinc alloy, these threaded inserts install quickly with an Allen wrench or optional drive tool.”