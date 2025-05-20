Iron Bull Offers Space-Saving Drop Bottom Hoppers

Iron Bull Mfg. in Marshall, Ind., presents drop bottom hoppers featuring a rectangular shape and doors on the bottom, so they require substantially less floorspace for the same capacity as conventional hoppers.

"For example, a standard 1 cubic yard capacity hopper requires 25 square feet of floor space due to the angled side (to allow dumping), while a 1-cubic yard drop bottom hopper fits into just 11.5 square feet of floor space,” the company explains.

“Various models are available depending on the weight of scrap or waste being handled, with capacities from 1,000 pounds to 30,000 pounds. Each model allows an operator to empty the hopper from the safety of the forklift.

“Iron Bull Drop Bottom Hoppers are ideal for a wide range of wood, metal, and other scrap and waste handling making them well suited for use in woodworking shops, fabrication facilities, machine shops, placing stone and gravel, and more.”