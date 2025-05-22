SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
LIGNA to Celebrate 50 Years of Innovation

LIGNA, a trade fair for the woodworking and wood processing industry held in Hanover, Germany, will celebrate its 50th anniversary during the May 26-30 event. A total of 1,433 exhibitors…

Woodshop News Editors

LIGNA, a trade fair for the woodworking and wood processing industry held in Hanover, Germany, will celebrate its 50th anniversary during the May 26-30 event.

A total of 1,433 exhibitors from 49 countries will present pioneering technologies and solutions for an industry in transition, LIGNA said. Taking place in ten exhibition halls, two pavilions, and on the open-air site, LIGNA 2025 will cover an area of 113,923 square meters.

“The fact that LIGNA, in its anniversary year, has surpassed the previous edition’s exhibitor numbers and is approaching the same level in terms of exhibition space is by no means a given,” Stephanie Wagner, Head of LIGNA at Deutsche Messe AG, said in a statement. “The woodworking and wood processing industry has been facing an economic downturn for months. The exhibitors’ strong commitment to their leading trade fair cannot be overstated.”

LIGNA said the spotlight will be on digitalized and fully connected manufacturing processes, the application of artificial intelligence, and how high-tech machinery is revolutionizing both skilled trades and industrial production.

“Every two years, the global woodworking industry gathers in Hanover for LIGNA, added Wagner. “It's all about the future of the wood industry and cutting-edge high technology. With trade visitors from over 100 countries, LIGNA is one of the most international trade fairs in the sector. It brings together decision-makers, developers, distributors, and craft businesses from across the entire value chain — from forestry and mechanical engineering to skilled trades. For our exhibitors, LIGNA is far more than just a trade fair — it is the world’s leading industry event, combining innovation, market presence, and business success. It is the premier platform where they showcase their innovations, enter new markets, and establish direct customer contacts. Nowhere else is the wood industry so concentrated and internationally represented.”

Further information on LIGNA is available at ligna.de.

