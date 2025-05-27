SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
Atlantic Plywood Partners with Sayerlack

Atlantic Plywood, a distributor of wood products and industrial supplies, announces a new partnership with Sayerlack Innovative Wood Solutions, a provider of wood coating solutions. This strategic collaboration will allow…

Woodshop News Editors

Atlantic Plywood, a distributor of wood products and industrial supplies, announces a new partnership with Sayerlack Innovative Wood Solutions, a provider of wood coating solutions.

This strategic collaboration will allow Atlantic Plywood to expand its product offerings and provide customers access to Sayerlack’s high-performance wood coatings throughout its Northeast locations, the company said in a statement.

“Sayerlack, available through the M.L. Campbell distribution network, is known for its cutting-edge technology and commitment to sustainability in wood finishing. With this partnership, Atlantic Plywood will distribute a full range of Sayerlack solvent-borne and water-borne products tailored for cabinet, furniture, millwork, and other wood professionals.”

Atlantic Plywood will begin offering Sayerlack products in select markets immediately. For more information about this partnership or to request a product demo, contactfinish@atlanticplywood.com.

