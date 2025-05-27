Atlantic Plywood Partners with Sayerlack

Atlantic Plywood, a distributor of wood products and industrial supplies, announces a new partnership with Sayerlack Innovative Wood Solutions, a provider of wood coating solutions.

This strategic collaboration will allow Atlantic Plywood to expand its product offerings and provide customers access to Sayerlack’s high-performance wood coatings throughout its Northeast locations, the company said in a statement.

“Sayerlack, available through the M.L. Campbell distribution network, is known for its cutting-edge technology and commitment to sustainability in wood finishing. With this partnership, Atlantic Plywood will distribute a full range of Sayerlack solvent-borne and water-borne products tailored for cabinet, furniture, millwork, and other wood professionals.”