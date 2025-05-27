SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
Trade Petitions Filed

The Coalition for Fair Trade in Hardwood Plywood has filed antidumping and countervailing duty petitions with the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. International Trade Commission, seeking relief from…

The Coalition for Fair Trade in Hardwood Plywood has filed antidumping and countervailing duty petitions with the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. International Trade Commission, seeking relief from unfair trade practices by Indonesia, Vietnam, and China.

“These petitions have significant implications for the U.S. economy, in which hardwood plywood plays a critical role in producing numerous downstream products,” according to a statement from Wiley, a Washington D.C. law firm representing the coalition.

“The petitions, filed May 22, allege that the governments of Indonesia, Vietnam, and China are actively subsidizing their industries through dozens of programs, including providing products at subsidized rates and multiple grant, tax, and lending programs. Additionally, hardwood and decorative plywood producers from the three countries are dumping their products into the United States at margins of up to 133.7 percent for Vietnam, 202.8 percent for Indonesia, and 474.2 percent for China, according to the petitions.”

Read more at Wiley.

