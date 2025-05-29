SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
Biesse Completes the Stone, Glass, Metal Portfolio in U.S. Market

Biesse S.p.A. announces the successful completion of its business integration into Biesse America Inc. of the U.S. based entities GMM USA Inc., Bavelloni America Inc., Techni Waterjet LLC, effective May…

Woodshop News Editors

Biesse S.p.A. announces the successful completion of its business integration into Biesse America Inc. of the U.S. based entities GMM USA Inc., Bavelloni America Inc., Techni Waterjet LLC, effective May 12, 2025.

“This marks a key milestone in Biesse’s global strategy, strengthening its presence in North America,” the company said in a statement.

“This combination brings together renowned brands including GMM Bavelloni, Bavelloni Tools, and Techni Waterjet., expanding Biesse’s capabilities across materials and extending the range of Biesse Stone, Biesse Glass, Biesse Metal machines portfolio as well as (the) tooling business.”

“Our commitment is clear: to empower our customers with the best technologies, local support, and long-term vision. With this integration, we are not only expanding our machinery and tools portfolio — we are reinforcing our promise to be closer, faster, and more responsive to the evolving needs of the North American market” added Federico Broccoli, Country Director and CEO of Biesse America.

