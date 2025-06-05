New Compact Blower from Makita
Makita U.S.A., has released the new Compact Blower, a cordless tool that’s part of the manufacturer’s 40-volt XGT battery platform. The handheld clean-up solution delivers a powerful blowing force of…
Makita U.S.A., has released the new Compact Blower, a cordless tool that’s part of the manufacturer’s 40-volt XGT battery platform.
The handheld clean-up solution delivers a powerful blowing force of up to 127 CFM and 221 MPH, according to the company.
“Makita engineered the new Compact Blower with the working pro in mind, users like finish carpenters and remodelers who are constantly cleaning up sawdust and debris between tasks can really benefit by this handy tool,” said Stevan Garcia, Makita’s senior product manager for outdoor power equipment. “It’s compact enough to keep in the truck or trailer, but powerful enough to clear a site fast.”
Learn more at makitatools.com.
Related Stories