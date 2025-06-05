SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
NewsFeaturesTools/MachinesColumnsProducts & DemosResource GuideVideos

E-Z LOK Adds Online CAD Library

E-Z LOK, a manufacturer and master distributor of threaded inserts for metal, plastic and wood, has recently launched an online CAD library to showcase a wide selection of its products….

Woodshop News Editors

E-Z LOK, a manufacturer and master distributor of threaded inserts for metal, plastic and wood, has recently launched an online CAD library to showcase a wide selection of its products.

“The catalog streamlines the design and specification process for engineers, MRO and OEMs by giving them on-demand access to threaded insert CAD models,” the company said in a statement.

“The online catalog allows viewers to access robust product information anytime, anywhere through the E-Z LOK website. Customers can view 3D models and visualize the products as well as download PDF datasheets for quick information. Once a product is chosen, OEMs and other engineering buyers can download the CAD file in a variety of native and neutral formats.”

View the catalog at ezlok.com/cad-downloads.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
Related Stories
New Compact Blower from Makita
NewsNew Compact Blower from MakitaWoodshop News Editors
Global Shop Solutions Celebrates Anniversary of President & CEO
NewsGlobal Shop Solutions Celebrates Anniversary of President & CEOWoodshop News Editors
WCMA Introduces New Board Members
NewsWCMA Introduces New Board MembersWoodshop News Editors
Get a Fresh Look with Dura Supreme’s Painted Oak Finishes
NewsGet a Fresh Look with Dura Supreme’s Painted Oak FinishesWoodshop News Editors
New Range Hood Option from Castlewood
NewsNew Range Hood Option from CastlewoodWoodshop News Editors
Renewal to Begin at Wharton Esherick Museum
NewsRenewal to Begin at Wharton Esherick MuseumWoodshop News Editors

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

Site MapSubscribeNewsletterGive A GiftCustomer ServiceAdvertiseContact UsLicensing & ReprintsPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;