E-Z LOK Adds Online CAD Library

E-Z LOK, a manufacturer and master distributor of threaded inserts for metal, plastic and wood, has recently launched an online CAD library to showcase a wide selection of its products.

“The catalog streamlines the design and specification process for engineers, MRO and OEMs by giving them on-demand access to threaded insert CAD models,” the company said in a statement.

“The online catalog allows viewers to access robust product information anytime, anywhere through the E-Z LOK website. Customers can view 3D models and visualize the products as well as download PDF datasheets for quick information. Once a product is chosen, OEMs and other engineering buyers can download the CAD file in a variety of native and neutral formats.”