Walmec Presents the AMD-035 Membrane Dryer

Walmec North America introduces the AMD-035 membrane dryer, featuring four-stage pre-filtration, for applications, such as waterborne paints, or other sensitive tasks that require the highest standard of clean and dry…

Woodshop News Staff

Walmec North America introduces the AMD-035 membrane dryer, featuring four-stage pre-filtration, for applications, such as waterborne paints, or other sensitive tasks that require the highest standard of clean and dry compressed air.

“The first and second stage filters remove moisture, liquids, dust, rust, scale, and other contaminants to 5 microns,” the company explains. “An automatic float drain under the second stage filter opens and expels all collected liquids whenever an ounce or more is present.  It is fully automatic with no continuous air loss.

“The third and fourth stages remove any remaining particles down to .01 microns as well as absorbing any remaining moisture or oil vapors.  The membrane dryer lowers the humidity level by venting it harmlessly into the surrounding atmosphere.  A flexible input hose assembly eliminates the hazards of damage from vibrations in piped compressed air systems and allows the membrane dryer itself to be installed in any position.”

Learn more at walmecna.com.

Woodshop News StaffAuthor
