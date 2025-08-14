Vital Link Honoring the AWFS

The Association of Woodworking & Furnishings Suppliers (AWFS) is being recognized by Southern California nonprofit Vital Link for its outstanding contributions to education, workforce development, and strengthening the connection between industry and education.

This recognition will take place at Vital Link’s Empowering Futures fundraising event in Irvine, Calif., on Sept. 13, 2025.

“Vital Link engages thousands of students each year through hands-on career exploration programs that introduce them to high-demand fields, including the skilled trades. AWFS is honored to support this mission by collaborating with educators, schools, and workforce partners to expand awareness and career opportunities in wood manufacturing,” the association said in a statement.

“Through its initiatives, AWFS provides critical resources to students and teachers, including expert industry connections; material and equipment donations; student tours of manufacturing facilities, and teacher training workshops

“AWFS has partnered with Vital Link over the past two years to support regional career fairs, facility tours, student competitions, and other events that introduce young people to rewarding careers in the wood manufacturing industry. The Society of Wood Manufacturing, the volunteer chapter of AWFS, has played an active role in these efforts by volunteering, exhibiting, and engaging with students at Vital Link events across the region.

“The Empowering Futures event celebrates the impact of students, educators, volunteers, and industry members working to build a strong skilled workforce. This unique evening includes a student showcase, networking dinner, and opportunities to support Vital Link’s ongoing work. AWFS is being awarded Vital Link’s Business of the Year honor.

“AWFS is deeply grateful for its partnership with Vital Link and remains committed to supporting the next generation of wood industry professionals.”