Tresco Lighting adds Neoloop Square
Tresco Lighting introduces Neoloop Square (N4) as a versatile linear lighting solution designed specifically for single wall cabinetry.
“Available in 5', 7', 8', and 16' lengths and a range of 3000K, 3500K, 4000K, and 5000K color temperatures, the N4 delivers consistent, low-profile illumination for a clean, modern finish,” the company explained.
“Whether you're lighting a compact kitchen or a full-scale installation, Neoloop Square offers reliable performance and effortless integration.”
