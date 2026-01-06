SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
Tresco Lighting adds Neoloop Square

Tresco Lighting introduces Neoloop Square (N4) as a versatile linear lighting solution designed specifically for single wall cabinetry. “Available in 5′, 7′, 8′, and 16′ lengths and a range of…

Tresco Lighting introduces Neoloop Square (N4) as a versatile linear lighting solution designed specifically for single wall cabinetry.

“Available in 5', 7', 8', and 16' lengths and a range of 3000K, 3500K, 4000K, and 5000K color temperatures, the N4 delivers consistent, low-profile illumination for a clean, modern finish,” the company explained.

“Whether you're lighting a compact kitchen or a full-scale installation, Neoloop Square offers reliable performance and effortless integration.”

Learn more at trescolighting.com.

