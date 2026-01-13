Thermwood Launches You Betcha Video Series

Thermwood Corp. has released the first episode of its new video series, You Betcha, an ongoing educational and innovation-focused program designed to highlight the power, flexibility, and real-world capabilities of Thermwood CNC systems.

“You Betcha will feature rotating topics across Thermwood’s advanced manufacturing technologies, including LSAM additive manufacturing, CutLayer technology, Cut Center software, CNC tips and workflows, and both 3-axis and 5-axis CNC systems such as the MAX5,” the company explained.

"Each episode is built around common customer questions and practical challenges faced in production environments. In the debut episode, Thermwood tackles one of the most frequently asked questions in CNC manufacturing — If I have a CNC program written for another brand of machine, can I run it on a Thermwood? The answer is simple. You betcha.”

The video also introduces THM Desktop, a PC-based version of the Thermwood control software.

“The THM Desktop mirrors the machine control, allowing users to build and manage converters at their desk, then seamlessly sync data to and from the CNC machine,” the company said.