Stiles Schedules Next Manufacturing Solution Seminar

Stiles Machinery invites manufacturing professionals to the upcoming Manufacturing Solutions Seminar (MSS) on Nov. 5–6 in High Point, N.C.

“This two-day event will feature live work cell demonstrations and expert-led presentations exploring current trends, technologies, and challenges in the industry, bringing together manufacturers, business owners, and professionals from across North America,” the company said in a statement.

“The Manufacturing Solutions Seminar will be held at Stiles’ High Point facility, offering attendees a deeper dive into live equipment demonstrations and informative panel discussions and breakout sessions. Day one (Nov. 5) will highlight surface and solid wood technologies, while day two (Nov. 6) will focus on innovations in panel processing.

“A lineup of guest speakers will join representatives from Stiles for engaging panel discussions. Featured participants include Matthew Cathy, Co-Owner of CFX Products, Winfried Dell, CEO of imos, Greg Easton, Vice President of Lumber & Millwork at Woodgrain, Tyler Nay, President of Trim Art, and Brett Warriner, Operations Manager at Powell Valley Millwork. Attendees will benefit from expert perspectives on emerging technologies and strategic approaches that are shaping the future of wood manufacturing with an emphasis on automation and scalable solutions.”