Stiles Announces Dates for Manufacturing Solutions Seminar

Woodshop News Staff

Stiles Machinery invites manufacturing professionals to the upcoming Manufacturing Solutions Seminar (MSS) on June 11-12 at its showroom in High Point, N.C. The two-day event brings together manufacturers, business owners, and industry professionals from across North America for live work cell demonstrations and presentations covering relevant trends, topics, and challenges.

The first day will focus on panel processing and the second will cover solid wood and surface technologies.

Sessions will cover compact manufacturing; production flow; material handling solutions; the evolution of skilled labor; nested-based machining; scalable automation; sanding application capabilities, advantages of automated finishing.

“Each MSS is proof that our industry is hungry for the opportunity to explore the future of manufacturing, to evolve and grow," Kameron Wildfong, Marketing Director at Stiles Machinery and event emcee, said in a statement. “From expanding production capabilities to employee development and retention, there is a lot to explore over two days. I look forward to seeing the learning and connections that always develop during the event. t’s our opportunity to showcase what Stiles is all about.”

The Manufacturing Seminar is free to attend but space is limited. Register at stilesmachinery.com/mss.

Woodshop News StaffAuthor
