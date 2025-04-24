SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
Save the Date for ACSP's Anniversary Reception

The Association of Closet and Storage Professionals (ACSP) announces its 20th Anniversary Reception on June 10, starting at 6 p.m., at E.R. Bradley’s in West Palm Beach, Fla. “This celebratory…

The Association of Closet and Storage Professionals (ACSP) announces its 20th Anniversary Reception on June 10, starting at 6 p.m., at E.R. Bradley’s in West Palm Beach, Fla.

“This celebratory evening, held the night before the Closets Conference & Expo kicks off, will bring together industry professionals, partners, and supporters from across the country to honor two decades of growth, innovation, and community within the closet and storage industry,” the ACSP said in a statement.

“Everyone is welcome, whether you're a longtime member, a supplier, a designer, or simply passionate about the industry, we invite you to join us for drinks, appetizers, and great conversation in a beautiful setting by the water.”

“This milestone represents the incredible collaboration and commitment of professionals across our industry,” said Amanda Conger, Executive Director of the ACSP. “We look forward to celebrating with our community and recognizing the impact we’ve made together over the past 20 years.”

RSVPs are encouraged. Email: director@closets.org.

