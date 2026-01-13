SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
Rockler adds Template-Routing Compression Router Bits

Rockler Woodworking & Hardware has introduced new Template-Routing Compression Router Bits with top and bottom bearings “With cutting flutes that spiral in opposite directions, these solid-carbide flush trim compression bits…

Woodshop News Editors

Rockler Woodworking & Hardware has introduced new Template-Routing Compression Router Bits with top and bottom bearings

“With cutting flutes that spiral in opposite directions, these solid-carbide flush trim compression bits combine upcut and downcut geometries that reduce tearout and chipping on both faces of the workpiece, for superior cutting quality,” the company explained.

“They're ideal for splintery or chip-prone materials such as veneered plywood or melamine. Top and bottom bearings allow templates to be mounted above or below the workpiece, for added convenience.”

Learn more at rockler.com.

