PLM Welcomes Two New Members to its Board of Directors

Pennsylvania Lumbermens Mutual Insurance Co. (PLM), the largest mutual insurer dedicated to wood-related businesses, has appointed two new members to its Board of Directors: Steve Sallah and Don Blackwell.

“Steve and Don bring not only deep expertise and proven leadership, but also unique perspectives that align with our long-term vision as a mutual organization,” said PLM Chief Executive Officer John Smith.

“Don’s strong financial and insurance background reinforces our commitment to stability and sustainable growth, while Steve’s experience in the lumber industry brings valuable insight into how we can continue putting the needs of our policyholders first. Their guidance will help ensure PLM remains a trusted partner to the lumber and building materials industries for generations to come.”