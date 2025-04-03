Osborne Features Pearl & Bead Molding
Osborne Wood Products presents a large selection of pearl and bead molding, including a few different styles and several sizes. “Although this trim has a simple profile, it quickly adds a satisfying texture to any surface and immediately transforms ordinary areas into extraordinary spaces,” the company explains.
“The wooden pearl and bead molding ranges in size from 7/32” wide to 1 31/32” wide. Most of the trim options are half round, meaning they feature a flat back to assist with installation. Full round options are also available.”
Learn more at osbornewood.com.
