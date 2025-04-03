SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
NewsFeaturesTools/MachinesColumnsProducts & DemosResource GuideVideos

Osborne Features Pearl & Bead Molding

Osborne Wood Products presents a large selection of pearl and bead molding, including a few different styles and several sizes. “Although this trim has a simple profile, it quickly adds…

Woodshop News Staff

Osborne Wood Products presents a large selection of pearl and bead molding, including a few different styles and several sizes. “Although this trim has a simple profile, it quickly adds a satisfying texture to any surface and immediately transforms ordinary areas into extraordinary spaces,” the company explains.

“The wooden pearl and bead molding ranges in size from 7/32” wide to 1 31/32” wide. Most of the trim options are half round, meaning they feature a flat back to assist with installation. Full round options are also available.”

Learn more at osbornewood.com.

Woodshop News StaffAuthor
Related Stories
New Pancake Compressor from Metabo HPT
NewsNew Pancake Compressor from Metabo HPTWoodshop News Staff
Walmec Presents the AMD-035 Membrane Dryer
NewsWalmec Presents the AMD-035 Membrane DryerWoodshop News Staff
New Rolling Drawer Tool Box from Milwaukee
NewsNew Rolling Drawer Tool Box from MilwaukeeWoodshop News Staff
New Decorative Panels from Castlewood
NewsNew Decorative Panels from CastlewoodWoodshop News Staff
New Battery/Charger from Metabo HPT
NewsNew Battery/Charger from Metabo HPTWoodshop News Staff
Hands-On Short Course for Kiln Operators at N.C. State
NewsHands-On Short Course for Kiln Operators at N.C. StateWoodshop News Staff

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

Site MapSubscribeNewsletterGive A GiftCustomer ServiceAdvertiseContact UsLicensing & ReprintsPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;