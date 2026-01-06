SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
New Cordless Rotary Laser from Makita

Makita presents the new18-volt LXT Green Exterior Dual Slope 360-degree Rotary Laser with Case. "The SKR001Z is a versatile measuring tool that is essential to just about any job site,…

Woodshop News Editors

Makita presents the new18-volt LXT Green Exterior Dual Slope 360-degree Rotary Laser with Case.

“The SKR001Z is a versatile measuring tool that is essential to just about any job site, offering accurate measuring, leveling, and superior accuracy,” the company explained. “The Rotary Laser features a Green Laser for higher visibility in outdoor conditions and delivers Horizontal Accuracy ± 1/16 in. at 100 feet and Vertical Accuracy ± 1/8 in. @ 100 feet.

“The Rotary Laser features three rotation speeds (150 / 300 / 600 RPM) to match the laser speed to the job application at the push of a button. It features up to 135 hours of run time with an 18-volt LXT 6.0Ah battery at maximum rotation speed; up to 160 hours using a 40-volt max XGT 4.0Ah battery. The Rotary Laser features fall protection to absorb impact from drops and tripod tip-overs up to 6 feet, as well as a tip-over alarm feature to alert the operator if a tip-over occurs.”

Learn more at makitatools.com.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
