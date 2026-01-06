New Saw Blade Cleaning Kit from Rockler
Rockler Woodworking & Hardware presents the Saw Blade Cleaning Kit for cleaning circular saw blades from 6-1/4'' to 12'' in diameter.
“The kit features a large, clear polycarbonate dish with raised ribs on the inside for suspending blades in cleaning solution,” the company explained.
"The dish has non-slip feet, so it stays put while the blade is being rotated and scrubbed. A pair of blue plastic grips fasten together through the blade's arbor hole, to help you hold the blade in place or turn it over without touching the teeth. Our cleaning tool incorporates a synthetic scrubbing pad on one face that can be used on the field of the blade, as well as a brass brush for cleaning the field or dislodging tough buildup on the blade teeth.”
The Saw Blade Cleaning Kit sells for $39.99. Learn more at rockler.com.