NWFA Hosts Successful Wood Flooring Expo

The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) hosted its 2025 Wood Flooring Expo from April 15-17 in Charlotte, N.C., drawing over 2,500 wood flooring professionals worldwide. Marking NWFA’s 40th anniversary, the…

The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) hosted its 2025 Wood Flooring Expo from April 15-17 in Charlotte, N.C., drawing over 2,500 wood flooring professionals worldwide. Marking NWFA’s 40th anniversary, the event embraced the theme “Go the Distance,” offering hands-on demonstrations, innovative product showcases, educational sessions, and networking opportunities.

“The 2025 NWFA Wood Flooring Expo in Charlotte was a resounding success, marking 40 years of dedication to the hardwood flooring industry,” says Steve Brattin, NWFA Board Chair and owner of SVB Wood Floors. “We are proud to have provided professionals with the tools and inspiration needed to advance their businesses, ensuring a thriving future for our craft.”

Next year’s NWFA Expo is scheduled for April 21-23 in Orlando, Fla. Learn more at nwfa.org.

