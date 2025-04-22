SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
Russ Bukowski Appointed President of Mastercam

Mastercam, a provider of CAD/CAM solutions, announces the appointment of Russ Bukowski as its President. “Acting as the interim President since December 2024, Mr. Bukowski is ideally suited to lead…

Mastercam, a provider of CAD/CAM solutions, announces the appointment of Russ Bukowski as its President.

“Acting as the interim President since December 2024, Mr. Bukowski is ideally suited to lead the company through its next phase of growth and expansion,” the company said in a statement.

“With over 20 years of experience in strategy development and organizational leadership, Mr. Bukowski will guide Mastercam’s strategic direction as the company continues to strengthen and further expand its market-leading position in CAD/CAM space.”

Learn more at mastercam.com.

Woodshop News StaffAuthor
