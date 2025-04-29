Task Lighting & Power Celebrates 40th Anniversary

Founded by Ken and Linda Anderson in 1985, the company’s first product was the first low voltage (12VAC) light fixture made with miniature lamps used in automobile headlights that provided a steady light that didn’t flicker. The fixtures were designed for a range of kitchen cabinetry applications including under cabinet, interior, toe kick, soffit, and cove lighting. The product was sold exclusively to cabinetry trade professionals and quickly became the industry standard, according to the company.