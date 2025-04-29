SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
Task Lighting & Power Celebrates 40th Anniversary

Task Lighting & Power, a Hardware Resources brand, is celebrating its 40th anniversary serving the kitchen and bath industry. Founded by Ken and Linda Anderson in 1985, the company’s first…

Task Lighting & Power, a Hardware Resources brand, is celebrating its 40th anniversary serving the kitchen and bath industry.

Founded by Ken and Linda Anderson in 1985, the company’s first product was the first low voltage (12VAC) light fixture made with miniature lamps used in automobile headlights that provided a steady light that didn’t flicker. The fixtures were designed for a range of kitchen cabinetry applications including under cabinet, interior, toe kick, soffit, and cove lighting. The product was sold exclusively to cabinetry trade professionals and quickly became the industry standard, according to the company.

"Since introducing its first product, Task Lighting and Power has continued to innovate. The focus is on developing products that solve real world challenges builders, remodelers, and designers see in the field,” the company said.

Learn more at tasklighting.com.

