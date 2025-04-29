SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
Stiles Machinery Unveils HOMAG Centateq N-300 Pro

Stiles Machinery, a provider of automation solutions, introduces the HOMAG Centateq N-300 Pro CNC router. “The HOMAG Centateq N-300 Series has been a trusted solution for CNC routing and machining…

Woodshop News Staff

Stiles Machinery, a provider of automation solutions, introduces the HOMAG Centateq N-300 Pro CNC router.

“The HOMAG Centateq N-300 Series has been a trusted solution for CNC routing and machining for years with its advanced features, reliability, and nested-based capabilities,” according to a statement from Stiles.

“The new Pro model offers the unparalleled performance Centateq machines are known for, along with specific features to meet the unique needs of manufacturers, including an auto-lubrication system to cut maintenance time and ensure optimal operation; enhanced air conditioning to extend run times and component life, and vertical safety light curtains to protect employees while allowing easier access to the machine.”

“The N-300 series is the do-it-all workhorse of so many shops, whether they’re doing cabinetry, doors, millwork, you name it,” said James Swanson, CNC Project Manager at Stiles Machinery and HOMAG North America. “With the PRO, we’ve tailored the N-300 to be an even better solution to the increasing demands of manufacturers.”

Learn more at stilesmachinery.com.

