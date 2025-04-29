SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
New Cordless Vacuum from Milwaukee

Milwaukee Tool has added a nine-gallon, dual -battery dust extractor to its M18 Fuel line of cordless tools. The extractor is compatible with Milwaukee’s Packout modular storage system and VacLink…

Milwaukee Tool has added a nine-gallon, dual -battery dust extractor to its M18 Fuel line of cordless tools. The extractor is compatible with Milwaukee’s Packout modular storage system and VacLink wireless dust control technology.

The extractor features an automatic filter cleaning mechanism that alternately cleans the dual HEPA filters. "Optimized for concrete dust, drywall dust, and sawdust, the extractor, paired with two HEPA filters, delivers OSHA Table 1 Compliance,” the company said.

With VacLink, users can pair the extractor with compatible tools or remotes to wirelessly activate the extractor during dust-producing applications.

The bare tool (0888-20) sells for $799. Learn more at milwaukeetool.com.

Woodshop News StaffAuthor
