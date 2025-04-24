SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
Grizzly Industrial Announces Customer Appreciation & Tent Sale Event

Grizzly Industrial’s annual tent sale returns to Springfield, Mo., on June 6–7, featuring product demonstrations, prizes and giveaways, and deep discounts on woodworking and metalworking tools and machines. The grand…

Woodshop News Staff

Grizzly Industrial's annual tent sale returns to Springfield, Mo., on June 6–7, featuring product demonstrations, prizes and giveaways, and deep discounts on woodworking and metalworking tools and machines. The grand finale of the weekend is the Tent Sale where customers can save 30 to 60 percent on “scratch and dent” machines, according to the company.

“This year's event offers a unique opportunity for woodworking and metalworking enthusiasts to see products in action, network and learn from other makers, and purchase equipment at drastically reduced prices,” the company said in a statement. “The sale features as-is and scratch-and-dent items, providing substantial value for those willing to accept minor imperfections.”

“We ship hundreds of wood and metalworking machines every business day. Inevitably, some get damaged in the process. These often have minor blemishes or small imperfections. We can’t sell them as new, so this is an amazing opportunity to outfit your shop with quality tools at a bargain price.”  said Jack Blackburn, General Manager of Grizzly Industrial.

Grizzly will host a Customer Appreciation Day on June 6, featuring expert demonstrations and exclusive in-store-only sales at their 38,000-sq.-ft. showroom. Attendees can expect door prizes, giveaways, and in-depth product insights, the company said. The Woodworking Network’s Matt Buell will offer a product demonstration and shop build presentation, and attendees can connect with Phil Hueber, host of Woodsmith Shop TV on PBS, and Logan Wittmer, editor-in-chief of Popular Woodworking magazine along with over a dozen artisan demonstrators. 

View the full calendar of events at grizzly.com/event/mo-showroom-demos.

Woodshop News StaffAuthor
