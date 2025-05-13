NWFA Completes 79th Home with Gary Sinise Foundation

The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) has provided flooring for its 79th home in support of the Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. program (Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment).

The R.I.S.E. program builds mortgage-free, custom, specially adapted smart homes for severely wounded veterans and first responders. The home dedication for U.S. Army Sergeant (Ret.) Joshua Hargis took place on Nov. 12 in Nolensville, Tenn. Flooring for the project was donated by NWFA member Somerset. Installation services were provided by Brown Oaks Flooring.

In addition to the 79 homes already completed, NWFA currently is working with its members to source wood flooring for 15 additional R.I.S.E. homes in various stages of planning and construction. Currently, 161 NWFA member companies have donated product, logistics, and installation services in locations throughout the United States, with a total value of more than $7 million.