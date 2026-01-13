New WorkTunes Headset from 3M

3M presents the WorkTunes Connect + Solar Hearing Protector, a headset that continuously charges with both outdoor and indoor light for all-day protection, comfort and entertainment.

"The new 3M WorkTunes Connect + Solar Hearing Protector provides enhancements for entertainment and communication while helping keep hazardous noises at bay. With a built-in microphone, you can quickly and easily make and take phone calls without removing your headset,” the company explained.

"Intelligent background-noise reduction provides enhanced call clarity, even in loud environments. The conformable ear cushions and water and sweat-resistant features offer comfort and durability for everyday wear.”