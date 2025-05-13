New UR15 Cobot from Universal Robots

Universal Robots introduces the UR15 cobot that can be quickly and effectively deployed and redeployed across a variety of work cells, according to the company.

“(The) UR15 is our fastest cobot yet, reaching a maximum speed of up to 5 m/s, reducing cycle times and increasing productivity,” the company said.

"Its lightweight design and small footprint deliver unmatched flexibility. UR15 removes the heavy lifting and repetitive motions in symbiotic collaboration with your workforce. UR15 is powered by PolyScope X, our industry-leading software, and is ready to be supercharged with AI to enable seamless integration and unmatched usability. “