New Sprayer from Wagner SprayTech

Wagner SprayTech introduces the new Flexio 1500 paint and stain sprayer featuring a single-speed X-Boost turbine that delivers the power to spray a variety of coatings, the company explained. “Our…

Wagner SprayTech introduces the new Flexio 1500 paint and stain sprayer featuring a single-speed X-Boost turbine that delivers the power to spray a variety of coatings, the company explained.

“Our new Flexio 1500 is a general-purpose sprayer featuring several tried-and-true Wagner technologies, such as the X-Boost turbine and iSpray Nozzle,” Jon Beaton, Wagner’s vice president of product management, said in a statement. “It delivers quality spraying experiences for DIYers who want a proven sprayer at a lower price point.”

The Wagner FLEXiO 1500 sells for $139.99. Learn more at wagnerspraytech.com.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor

