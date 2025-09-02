New Sprayer from Wagner SprayTech

Wagner SprayTech introduces the new Flexio 1500 paint and stain sprayer featuring a single-speed X-Boost turbine that delivers the power to spray a variety of coatings, the company explained.

“Our new Flexio 1500 is a general-purpose sprayer featuring several tried-and-true Wagner technologies, such as the X-Boost turbine and iSpray Nozzle,” Jon Beaton, Wagner’s vice president of product management, said in a statement. “It delivers quality spraying experiences for DIYers who want a proven sprayer at a lower price point.”