New Renovation Grinder from Metabo HPT

Metabo HPT introduces the 5” Renovation Grinder (RSEV 17-125) for spot sanding and removal of concrete, screed and coatings with diamond cups wheels.

“This tool is designed to remove tough coatings from a variety of surfaces and is widely used in construction and renovation projects for leveling, shaping, and smoothing floors and walls prior to painting or tiling,” the company explained.

"Powered by a 14.5-amp LongLife motor, the tool delivers variable speeds from 2,800 to 9,600 RPM. Key electronic features include soft start, Vario-Tacho-Constamatic (VTC) speed stabilization, electronic overload protection, and restart protection. The set includes a 5” diamond cup wheel, a convertible dustless guard, and a convenient Metabo HPT metaBOX 185 XL for transport and storage.”