New Renovation Grinder from Metabo HPT

Metabo HPT introduces the 5” Renovation Grinder (RSEV 17-125) for spot sanding and removal of concrete, screed and coatings with diamond cups wheels. “This tool is designed to remove tough…

Woodshop News Editors

Metabo HPT introduces the 5” Renovation Grinder (RSEV 17-125) for spot sanding and removal of concrete, screed and coatings with diamond cups wheels.

“This tool is designed to remove tough coatings from a variety of surfaces and is widely used in construction and renovation projects for leveling, shaping, and smoothing floors and walls prior to painting or tiling,” the company explained.

"Powered by a 14.5-amp LongLife motor, the tool delivers variable speeds from 2,800 to 9,600 RPM. Key electronic features include soft start, Vario-Tacho-Constamatic (VTC) speed stabilization, electronic overload protection, and restart protection. The set includes a 5” diamond cup wheel, a convertible dustless guard, and a convenient Metabo HPT metaBOX 185 XL for transport and storage.”

Learn more at metabo-hpt.com.

