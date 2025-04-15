SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
New Puck Lighting from Tresco Lighting

New Puck Lighting from Tresco Lighting

Tresco Lighting introduces the OptiPockit DM 12V and 24V, its latest innovation in puck lighting.

“Designed for both residential and commercial applications, this advanced fixture combines efficiency, performance, and smooth dimming capabilities—all in a compact, versatile design,” the company explains.

Key features include one percent dimming; dual voltage compatibility, and customizable finishes, which include nickel, black and white trim rings for a tailored look.

Learn more at trescolighting.com.

Woodshop News StaffAuthor
