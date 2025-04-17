IWPA Hosts Successful World of Wood Convention

The International Wood Products Association (IWPA) held its World of Wood Convention on Mar. 26–28 in New Orleans. More than 25 countries were represented at this year’s gathering, where industry professionals convened for three days of high-impact programming, networking, and celebration in one of America’s most culturally rich cities.

“This year’s World of Wood Convention continued our tradition of bringing together leaders from across the global wood products sector for knowledge-sharing, outlooks on trade and tariffs, and business development,” IWPA Executive Director Ashley Amidon said in a statement. “From policy updates to personal connections, attendees walked away energized and informed.”

At the conclusion of the event, IWPA held its ceremonial passing of the gavel during a champagne toast. Bryan Courtney, Director of Industrial Products at Genesis Products, officially assumed the IWPA Presidency from outgoing President Colin Miller, Vice President of Technology and Sustainability at Clarke Veneers and Plywood and Managing Director of 11Foundry.